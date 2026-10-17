Rugby-Canada women snap world champion England's 41-match unbeaten run

Canada’s women snapped world champion England’s 41-match unbeaten run with a ​24-21 victory in Toronto on Friday, achieving a goal they have ​long been working toward.

One month after halting England's ‌39-match ​winning streak following a 26-26 draw in Exeter, a late try from Shoshanah Seumanutafa put Canada ahead with less than three minutes left to play. “Definitely special," Canada captain Sophie de Goede told reporters after the ‌landmark win. "I think there were a lot of ups and downs throughout that game and we really had to grind it out and find a way, and that's kind of the DNA of our team and our group.

"So, I think more than anything, I feel proud of the way that we ‌found a way to win that game, and it wasn't easy.” The opener of a two-game Rugby Rematch Tour between the growing rivals drew ‌an electric crowd to BMO Field as Canada returned to home soil for the first time since finishing runner-up to the Red Roses at last year's World Cup.

"I think it's a little bit more than just the score at the end because we won on so many levels today," Canada's Justine Pelletier said. "Off the field, just the crowd, being ⁠home, and ​there's so much going on around. And ⁠I think that win at the end on the pitch was just the cherry on (top)." Savannah Bauder, Alysha Corrigan and DaLeaka Menin also scored tries for Canada, while Maddie Feaunati, ⁠Zoe Harrison and Sarah Bern added one each for England.

England's unbeaten run had stretched back to their World Cup final defeat by New Zealand in 2022. Canada’s last win ​over the Red Roses came in 2016 at the Women's Rugby Super Series.

“It was good to beat England, but I think for ⁠a few years now we knew that we could beat them," Pelletier said. "It was just a matter of time and a matter of putting every detail together." For top-ranked England, having ⁠a ​target on their back is nothing new.

“The bit we always remember is we're at the top, and when you're at the top, people want to bring you down as quick as they can,” England captain Megan Jones said, adding that the team take "huge pride" in their unbeaten run. Jones ⁠also praised the atmosphere in Toronto, where 18,621 fans rocked the stands all night in chilly conditions, setting an attendance record for a women’s ⁠rugby match in North America.

"We're the ⁠biggest advocates for the game," Jones said of players. "So we're always going to try and grow the game as much as we can, and Canada definitely did that in tenfold today." Canada and England will face off ‌in the second game ‌of the Rugby Rematch Tour on October 23 in Ottawa.