IMFC chair Al-Jadaan says all members supported chair's statement despite walkout

​Saudi Finance ​Minister Al-Jadaan, ‌who heads ​the IMF's steering committee, downplayed the ‌impact of a walkout on Saturday during remarks by ‌Russia's finance minister, saying he was ‌heartened that all countries ultimately supported his chair's statement summarizing the meeting.

"We ⁠came ​here ⁠for a reason, and we ⁠achieved it. Look at this chair ​statement, it clearly says that ⁠all members agreed to the statement, ⁠so ​that's what matters," he told Reuters after ⁠a press conference on the meeting ⁠of ⁠the International Monetary and Financial Committee.