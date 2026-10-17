IMFC chair Al-Jadaan says all members supported chair's statement despite walkout
Saudi Finance Minister Al-Jadaan, who heads the IMF's steering committee, downplayed the impact of a walkout on Saturday during remarks by Russia's finance minister, saying he was heartened that all countries ultimately supported his chair's statement summarizing the meeting.
"We came here for a reason, and we achieved it. Look at this chair statement, it clearly says that all members agreed to the statement, so that's what matters," he told Reuters after a press conference on the meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee.