IMF to 'firmly' support Iraq, more work needed on Lebanon program, Georgieva says
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Saturday that the IMF intends to support Iraq "very firmly" with a requested loan program, while there were "intense" discussions on support for Lebanon reflecting significant progress towards a loan program. "We will get to Iraq both money and policy support. In the case of Lebanon, we are in very intense discussions with the Lebanese authorities," Georgieva told a closing news conference at IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Bangkok.
"We have made significant progress towards the program. We have still a bit more work to do together, and I'm confident we will be successful."