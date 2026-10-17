International ​Monetary Fund Managing ​Director Kristalina ‌Georgieva said ​on Saturday that the IMF intends ‌to support Iraq "very firmly" with a requested loan program, while there were "intense" discussions ‌on support for Lebanon reflecting significant ‌progress towards a loan program. "We will get to Iraq both money and ⁠policy ​support. ⁠In the case of Lebanon, we are in ⁠very intense discussions with the Lebanese authorities," ​Georgieva told a closing news ⁠conference at IMF and World Bank annual ⁠meetings ​in Bangkok.

"We have made significant progress towards the program. ⁠We have still a bit more work to ⁠do ⁠together, and I'm confident we will be successful."