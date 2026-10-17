CENTCOM claims Iran unable to finance proxy militia amid US naval blockade

United States Adm Brad Cooper on Friday (local time) claimed that Iran was facing a financial crunch and was unable to finance its proxy militia as Washington blocked its trade via sea.

ANI | Updated: 17-10-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 17-10-2026 14:12 IST
CENTCOM claims Iran unable to finance proxy militia amid US naval blockade
US CENTCOM Commander Adm Brad Cooper (Photo/@CENTCOM). Image Credit: ANI

United States Admiral Brad Cooper on Friday (local time) claimed that Iran was facing a financial crunch and was unable to finance its proxy militia as Washington blocked its trade via sea. In a statement posted by CENTCOM on X, Adm Brad Cooper said that the US delivered severe blows to Iran’s finances.

“Iran has no exports or imports by sea. The sum total of these actions has imposed a devastating cost on Iran’s security apparatus and IRGC specifically. In recent months, CENTCOM in close coordination with US agency partners has delivered severe blows to the Islamic regime and the IRGC in three important areas,” Adm Cooper said. CENTCOM claimed that Iran has lost USD 25 billion as its oil exports were affected. The US also claimed to have frozen USD 350 million in cryptocurrency.

The CENTCOM Commander also said that Iran is experiencing shortfalls in multiple sectors including energy and oil, steel and heavy industry, manufacturing, automotive, aviation, construction, security and military. Asserting US’ control over the Strait of Hormuz, Adm Cooper added, “In seven days alone, 400 ships have sailed through the Strait. US has also assisted Gulf partners in shipping over 100 million barrels of crude oil during the same period, adding to more than 1.3 billion barrels we have helped allies to ship in the recent months.”

While the US claims its control over the Strait, earlier today, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated that an “illegal supertanker” carrying more than two million barrels of crude oil was hit by a sea mine while attempting to pass through the “unauthorised” Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s agency, ISNA, reported that the incident resulted in an explosion and a severe fire.

According to UKMTO’s weekly review, 135 such incidents have occurred amid the Iran-US conflict in the Strait of Hormuz. Both the US and Iran have asserted their control over the strategic shipping route. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
ASEAN Employers Seek Safer Migration Routes as Online Recruitment Fraud Raises Risks

ASEAN Employers Seek Safer Migration Routes as Online Recruitment Fraud Rais...

Philippines
2
Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN Warns

Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN W...

Afghanistan
3
Europe-Japan Investment Alliance Puts Clean Power, Supply Chains and Ukraine in the Spotlight

Europe-Japan Investment Alliance Puts Clean Power, Supply Chains and Ukraine...

Japan
4
Progress toward a US-Mexico tariff deal has stalled, WSJ reports

Progress toward a US-Mexico tariff deal has stalled, WSJ reports

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

When Vaccine Safety Fails, Who Is Responsible? New Blockchain System Traces the Chain of Accountability

The World Is Producing More Food: Why Are Countries Falling Further Apart?

Is Thailand Growing Old Before Getting Rich? The Economic Crisis Threatening Its Future

Why Are Millions of Bangladeshis Still Poor Despite Billions Spent on Subsidies and Social Welfare?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026