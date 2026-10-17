Russia may escalate air attacks on western Ukraine, Zelenskiy says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Russia could step up air attacks on western Ukraine, warning that Moscow may deploy ballistic missile systems in Belarus and calling for more air-defence support from Kyiv's allies. Zelenskiy told reporters in a WhatsApp media chat that Russia would like to station ballistic missile systems in Belarus, increasing the threat to Ukraine's western regions.
Western Ukraine lies far from the front line and has served as a relative haven during more than four years of war, with many people and businesses relocating there.