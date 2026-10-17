Russia may escalate air attacks on western Ukraine, Zelenskiy says

​Ukrainian President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy said ‌on Saturday ​that Russia could step up ‌air attacks on western Ukraine, warning that Moscow may deploy ballistic missile systems ‌in Belarus and calling for ‌more air-defence support from Kyiv's allies. Zelenskiy told reporters in a WhatsApp media ⁠chat ​that Russia ⁠would like to station ballistic missile ⁠systems in Belarus, increasing the threat to ​Ukraine's western regions.

Western Ukraine lies ⁠far from the front line and ⁠has ​served as a relative haven during more than four ⁠years of war, with many people and ⁠businesses ⁠relocating there.