Russia hits Ukraine's Zaporizhstal steelworks again, Metinvest says

Russia on ​Saturday launched another ballistic missile ​attack on Ukraine's ‌Zaporizhstal steelworks, ​causing damage to its blast furnace facilities, the plant's owner, Metinvest ‌Group, said. It said six ballistic missiles struck the plant's internal energy and logistics infrastructure.

"Russia continues to target a steel ‌plant that has not been able to resume normal ‌operations following previous attacks. There is no logic to these strikes, just as there is no logic to the war itself," ⁠Oleksandr ​Myronenko, chief ⁠operating officer of Metinvest, said in a statement. Zaporizhstal, located in Zaporizhzhia ⁠in southern Ukraine, was hit by ballistic missile attacks ​in August and in September that killed eight employees ⁠and injured another 31 steelworkers.

Following the attack on August 11, ⁠the ​entire production complex was shut down, the company said. The Ukrainian steel producers' union said last month ⁠that the country, one of the world's 10 largest steel ⁠producers before ⁠Russia's full-scale invasion, had halted steel production after Russian attacks shut its remaining operating ‌plants.