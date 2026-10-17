Hungary PM Magyar to present 2027 budget in parliament on Monday
Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar will present the 2027 budget in parliament on Monday, targeting savings in public operating expenditure and planning for a surge in European Union-funded investments, he said on Saturday.
The 2027 budget is seen as a key credibility test for Magyar as he tried to curb the deficit to below the EU's 3% target ceiling while still honouring the pledges that helped secure his landslide election win over Viktor Orban in April. Deutsche Bank said overseas investors had poured $13.5 billion into the local bond market year-to-date as of late September, betting heavily on centre-right Magyar's pledge to meet euro entry conditions by 2030.
"The TISZA government will spend more resources on those who have lost out in recent years, as well as on families, Hungarian businesses, pensioners, education and healthcare," Magyar said in a Facebook post. "The 2027 budget will save money on the operation of the state and redirect funds from billionaires and polluting companies to the millions who have so far been left behind."
Magyar said billions of euros worth of European Union funding released after the rollback of Orban-era reforms seen as harming democracy would be used to launch "unprecedented" investments in housing, transport and water management. Magyar's euro pledge has triggered a rally in Hungary's forint, which helped drive inflation sharply below the central bank's target. Market expectations for cuts in the deficit have bolstered government bonds.
Economists polled by Reuters see the deficit falling to 5.3% of output in 2027, compared with the government's 7.5% target for 2026. Analysts see Hungary joining the euro in 2032 or 2033.