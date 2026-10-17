Kenya confirms four new Ebola cases, bringing total number to seven
Kenya has confirmed four new cases of Ebola, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to seven, its health ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
Kenya has confirmed four new cases of Ebola, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to seven, its health ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
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