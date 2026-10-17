Italian police clash with protesters in the centre of Milan

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 17-10-2026 22:53 IST
Italian police clash with protesters in the centre of Milan

Italian police fired ​tear gas on Saturday after ​coming under attack ‌from protesters ​throwing stones and other objects in clashes in the square in front of Milan's ‌Gothic cathedral, Italian media reported. Police in riot gear also tried to clear hooded protesters from the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, ‌the luxury shopping arcade which is on one side of ‌the cathedral square, as groups broke away from a protest over the high cost of living.

Shops pulled down their shutters and tourists fled ⁠the central ​area. The ⁠central Duomo (Cathedral) metro station was closed during the clashes in which several people ⁠were reported injured, and a number of arrests made, according to ​the Italian media reports. Police in the northern Italian city of ⁠Bologna used water cannon to try to disperse crowds and made seven ⁠arrests ​after another protest turned violent, the ANSA news agency reported.

The clashes had echoes of the violence in neighbouring France ⁠where tens of thousands of people angered by rising costs and ⁠declining public ⁠services took to the streets on Saturday in some of the country's most violent protests ‌in years. (Writing ‌by Keith Weir. Editing ​by Mark Potter)

TRENDING

1
ASEAN Employers Seek Safer Migration Routes as Online Recruitment Fraud Raises Risks

ASEAN Employers Seek Safer Migration Routes as Online Recruitment Fraud Rais...

Philippines
2
Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN Warns

Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN W...

Afghanistan
3
Europe-Japan Investment Alliance Puts Clean Power, Supply Chains and Ukraine in the Spotlight

Europe-Japan Investment Alliance Puts Clean Power, Supply Chains and Ukraine...

Japan
4
Progress toward a US-Mexico tariff deal has stalled, WSJ reports

Progress toward a US-Mexico tariff deal has stalled, WSJ reports

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Fight Against Counterfeit Goods Now Depends on More Than Technology and Tougher Penalties

When Vaccine Safety Fails, Who Is Responsible? New Blockchain System Traces the Chain of Accountability

The World Is Producing More Food: Why Are Countries Falling Further Apart?

Is Thailand Growing Old Before Getting Rich? The Economic Crisis Threatening Its Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026