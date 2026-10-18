Lebanon says military delegation will press for halt to Israeli attacks at US talks

A ​Lebanese military ‌delegation will present ​Beirut's demands for an end to Israeli attacks ‌in Lebanon at a trilateral meeting in Tampa, Florida, on October 20, the Lebanese presidency said ‌in a post on X on ‌Saturday.

Lebanon and Israel have held a number of direct talks in recent months, aimed at ending ⁠hostilities ​since ⁠a new war erupted on March 2 between Israel ⁠and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, triggered by ​the wider regional conflict. Under a deal reached ⁠through US-brokered Israel-Lebanon talks, Beirut vowed to disarm ⁠Hezbollah, ​which would in turn lead to Israeli troops gradually withdrawing from Lebanon. But Hezbollah ⁠has refused to disarm as long as ⁠Israeli ⁠forces remain on Lebanese land, and Israel has continued striking southern Lebanon.