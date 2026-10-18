Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly attack on military camp in Nigeria

The ​Islamic ​State group ‌claimed responsibility on ​Saturday for a deadly ‌attack on a military camp in Nigeria on Tuesday, the ‌group posted on Telegram. The ‌group said it killed 21 personnel in the attack ⁠on ​an army ⁠base in Nigeria's northeastern Borno ⁠state.

At least 10 soldiers were ​killed and 20 others ⁠wounded in a coordinated assault on ⁠the ​base in the Guzamala local government area on ⁠Tuesday night, military sources and ⁠residents ⁠said.