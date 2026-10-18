Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly attack on military camp in Nigeria
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility on Saturday for a deadly attack on a military camp in Nigeria on Tuesday, the group posted on Telegram. The group said it killed 21 personnel in the attack on an army base in Nigeria's northeastern Borno state.
At least 10 soldiers were killed and 20 others wounded in a coordinated assault on the base in the Guzamala local government area on Tuesday night, military sources and residents said.