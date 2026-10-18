Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly attack on military camp in Nigeria

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2026 02:32 IST | Created: 18-10-2026 02:32 IST
Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly attack on military camp in Nigeria

The ​Islamic ​State group ‌claimed responsibility on ​Saturday for a deadly ‌attack on a military camp in Nigeria on Tuesday, the ‌group posted on Telegram. The ‌group said it killed 21 personnel in the attack ⁠on ​an army ⁠base in Nigeria's northeastern Borno ⁠state.

At least 10 soldiers were ​killed and 20 others ⁠wounded in a coordinated assault on ⁠the ​base in the Guzamala local government area on ⁠Tuesday night, military sources and ⁠residents ⁠said.

TRENDING

1
ASEAN Employers Seek Safer Migration Routes as Online Recruitment Fraud Raises Risks

ASEAN Employers Seek Safer Migration Routes as Online Recruitment Fraud Rais...

Philippines
2
Baseball-Experts divided on whether Dodgers' sweep shifts MLB salary cap fight

Baseball-Experts divided on whether Dodgers' sweep shifts MLB salary cap fig...

Global
3
Missiles hit Aden airport as Saudi-led coalition intercepts missile headed for Yanbu

Missiles hit Aden airport as Saudi-led coalition intercepts missile headed f...

Global
4
Trump waives some sanctions, restrictions, duties on Russia in Graham Act

Trump waives some sanctions, restrictions, duties on Russia in Graham Act

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Fight Against Counterfeit Goods Now Depends on More Than Technology and Tougher Penalties

When Vaccine Safety Fails, Who Is Responsible? New Blockchain System Traces the Chain of Accountability

The World Is Producing More Food: Why Are Countries Falling Further Apart?

Is Thailand Growing Old Before Getting Rich? The Economic Crisis Threatening Its Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026