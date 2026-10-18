Moscow mayor says nearly 200 Ukrainian drones destroyed while heading for city
Russian air defence units intercepted and destroyed nearly 200 Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow on Saturday, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram. Sobyanin, in a long series of online posts, noted that 195 drones had been destroyed since midnight, with emergency crews examining debris on the ground.
Russia's civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, said two Moscow airports -- Domodedovo and Vnukovo -- had suspended flight operations. Air defence units are frequently in action against drones targeting the capital and the region around, but such high numbers are unusual.