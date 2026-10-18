Russian ​air ​defence units ‌intercepted and destroyed ​nearly 200 Ukrainian drones ‌headed for Moscow on Saturday, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on ‌Telegram. Sobyanin, in a long ‌series of online posts, noted that 195 drones had ⁠been ​destroyed ⁠since midnight, with emergency crews examining ⁠debris on the ground.

Russia's civil ​aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, said ⁠two Moscow airports -- Domodedovo and Vnukovo -- ⁠had ​suspended flight operations. Air defence units are frequently ⁠in action against drones targeting the ⁠capital ⁠and the region around, but such ‌high numbers ‌are unusual.