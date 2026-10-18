Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Injured Swiatek goes down fighting in Wuhan ​Open semi-final

A left-leg injury derailed Iga Swiatek as she went down fighting ​to Polish compatriot and childhood friend Maja Chwalinska 7-5 ‌6-1 ​in the Wuhan Open semi-finals on Saturday. French Open runner-up Chwalinska, who was Swiatek's junior doubles partner, will face Sonay Kartal in the final after the Briton beat Jelena Ostapenko 7-6(9) 7-6(5) in the first semi-final.

Boxing-Figueroa loses ‌WBA featherweight title after missing weight

American Brandon Figueroa has been stripped of his WBA featherweight title after hitting the scales 1.4 pounds over the 126-pound weight limit for Saturday's fight against Tomoki Kameda of Japan, organisers said on Friday. Kameda, 35, will be able to clinch the vacant title if he wins the fight, ‌which will go ahead as scheduled in Las Vegas.

Baseball-Experts divided on whether Dodgers' sweep shifts MLB salary cap fight

Experts are divided over whether the ‌Los Angeles Dodgers' sweep by the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series will affect Major League Baseball's labor talks, where owners are pushing for a salary cap that players oppose. The big-spending Dodgers were thoroughly outplayed by the relentless Brewers, who rank 19th in payroll out of the league's 30 clubs. Milwaukee will return to the World Series for the first time in ⁠44 years ​after vanquishing the two-time defending champions.

Eagles place ⁠QB Jalen Hurts (blood clot) on IR

The Philadelphia Eagles placed Jalen Hurts on injured reserve on Saturday because of a superficial blood clot in his left calf, and the condition will ⁠sideline the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback indefinitely, according to multiple reports. The Eagles' decision to put Hurts on IR came after consultations with several doctors and experts, ESPN and ​the NFL Network reported.

Ohio State QB Julian Sayin injured, out several weeks

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin will miss several weeks after injuring his ⁠throwing arm during the Buckeyes' 19-15 victory over host Indiana on Saturday afternoon. Ohio State coach Ryan Day revealed the timeline but didn't detail specifics of the injury.

LA restaurant group used $60,000 Dodgers ⁠bet ​to hedge playoff risk, Kalshi says

A Los Angeles hospitality group used a $60,000 trade on Kalshi to offset revenue lost after the Los Angeles Dodgers failed to reach the World Series, according to the prediction markets platform. Here are more details:

Patriots activate star WR A.J. Brown off injured reserve

The New ⁠England Patriots activated wide receiver A.J. Brown from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Jets. Brown missed the past four games ⁠after sustaining a high-ankle sprain during New ⁠England's season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Vehicle drives through Kansas soccer game, killing two, including a child, police say

A driver is in custody after a vehicle drove through a soccer game in Wichita, Kansas, leaving two people dead, including ‌a child, and ‌multiple people injured, police said on Saturday. "This is a tragedy," Wichita police Captain ​Aaron Moses said at a news conference.