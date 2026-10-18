Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Turtles offer early warning from ​a warming Mediterranean ahead of COP31

Under a moonlit sky, ​turtle hatchlings emerge from the sand on Turkey's ‌Mediterranean ​coast and scramble towards the sea, taking part in an ancient natural cycle that scientists say is increasingly being shaped by climate change. Throughout the night, sea turtle biologist Yakup Kaska ‌and his team of volunteers monitor activity in the nests. Pyramid-shaped cages protect the eggs buried in the sand from foxes that roam the 4-km (2.5-mile) Iztuzu sandbar, a tourist beach by day and haven for turtle conservation by night.

Newly identified green star leaves astronomers amazed

Astronomers ‌for the first time have identified a green star, documenting a dense stellar remnant called a white dwarf that became ‌a ghostly shade of chartreuse after ingesting rocky debris from planets that once had orbited it. A star's color typically is governed by its temperature, with cooler stars appearing orange, the sun and stars similar to it appearing white, and the hottest ones appearing a pale blue.

For fishermen, Britain's climate-driven octopus boom ⁠is an opportunity, ​and a threat

A surge in ⁠octopus numbers in British waters due to unusually warm seas is presenting fishermen with an interesting new catch — albeit one that's devouring one of their usual staples. The ⁠value of British octopus exports rose to £12.8 million ($17 million) last year from £164,000 a year earlier, with demand driven largely by buyers in France ​and Spain, according to industry body Seafish.

Blue Origin targets multiple New Glenn launches weekly by end of decade

Blue Origin is ⁠targeting multiple flights per week of its New Glenn rocket by the end of the decade, a company executive said on Friday, as it spends billions ⁠of ​dollars on infrastructure needed to match rival SpaceX's launch dominance. Jeff Bezos' space firm also plans to add more launch and landing pads in Florida for New Glenn, its flagship heavy-lift orbital rocket that has been grounded for the year since exploding on ⁠the company's only launchpad in May.

Starlink disruptions are being felt on the front lines of Ukraine

For one artillery unit fighting ⁠in eastern Ukraine, the US decision ⁠this week to reduce services provided by satellite company Starlink to the military had an immediate impact. Communications with headquarters were interrupted and internet speeds dropped, posing risks in a war where ‌drones present a constant ‌danger and up-to-date information on targets and threats can make the ​difference between life and death.