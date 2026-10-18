German police investigate fence breach at Leipzig airport
German police said on Sunday that they were investigating a breach at the Leipzig/Halle airport where a vehicle appeared to have driven through a fence.
German police said on Sunday that they were investigating a breach at the Leipzig/Halle airport where a vehicle appeared to have driven through a fence.
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