One killed, five injured in Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's St Petersburg, governor says

​One person ​was killed ‌and five injured ​in a Ukrainian drone attack on ‌Russia's St Petersburg, governor Alexander Beglov said on Sunday. He added that fires ‌had broken out at the ‌St Petersburg oil terminal, an oil depot and industrial warehouses.

Russian e-commerce company Ozon ⁠said ​that ⁠its logistics hub in St Petersburg was ⁠on fire and the internet company VK ​said that its data centre ⁠in the Leningrad region had been attacked ⁠by ​drones, adding that services were available to users as ⁠normal. Russian air defence units downed 1,015 ⁠Ukrainian ⁠drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defence Ministry ‌said.