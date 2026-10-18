One killed, five injured in Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's St Petersburg, governor says
One person was killed and five injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's St Petersburg, governor Alexander Beglov said on Sunday. He added that fires had broken out at the St Petersburg oil terminal, an oil depot and industrial warehouses.
Russian e-commerce company Ozon said that its logistics hub in St Petersburg was on fire and the internet company VK said that its data centre in the Leningrad region had been attacked by drones, adding that services were available to users as normal. Russian air defence units downed 1,015 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defence Ministry said.