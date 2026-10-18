Turkey will get some diesel from US-Russia supply deal, energy minister says

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 18-10-2026 17:09 IST
Turkey will get some diesel from US-Russia supply deal, energy minister says

Turkey will take some of the diesel Russia is supplying ​to global markets under its agreement with US President ​Donald Trump, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said ‌on Sunday. Bayraktar ​said the US-Russia diesel supply deal was important in terms of energy security for Turkey. Ankara relies on Russia for some of its energy needs, as well ‌as on Iran, Azerbaijan and others. It is trying to diversify through deals with the US and other partners.

"Russia imposed restrictions on diesel exports in recent months when they started experiencing this problem. Now they reached a diesel deal with Trump... Through the ‌talks we held, we will take some of that diesel to Turkey," Bayraktar told broadcaster Kanal 7. He did ‌not elaborate. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, European officials and some of Trump's fellow Republican politicians strongly criticised the deal.

Bayraktar also said that Turkey plans to bring a second floating gas production platform online in the first quarter of 2028, adding that the platform would bring Turkey's daily output in the ⁠Black Sea ​to 45 million cubic metres. On ⁠Saturday, Turkey sent its first floating gas production platform, the Osman Gazi, to the Black Sea, a move Bayraktar has said is expected to ⁠roughly double daily output from its largest domestic gas field, the Sakarya field, to 20 million cubic metres from the current 9.5 million, ​equivalent to 7.3 billion cubic metres (bcm) annually.

"In the first quarter of 2028, the second floating production platform is ⁠coming to Turkey and we will carry out 25 million cubic metres of production with it. It has a slightly bigger capacity (than Osman Gazi)," he ⁠said. "Therefore, ​with 45 million cubic metres, we will be using our own gas in three out of four homes in Turkey."

He added that Turkey's daily production at the field would increase to 550,000 barrels of oil equivalent with ⁠the second floating platform. Turkey is one of Europe's largest gas markets, consuming 59 bcm last year. The country relies on imports ⁠for almost all its gas ⁠needs, with domestic production totalling 3.1 bcm last year, most of it from the Sakarya field.

Bayraktar also said hydrocarbon exploration operations planned off Pakistan had been delayed by about six months ‌due to the Iran ‌war's impact on the region.

TRENDING

1
ASEAN Employers Seek Safer Migration Routes as Online Recruitment Fraud Raises Risks

ASEAN Employers Seek Safer Migration Routes as Online Recruitment Fraud Rais...

Philippines
2
Baseball-Experts divided on whether Dodgers' sweep shifts MLB salary cap fight

Baseball-Experts divided on whether Dodgers' sweep shifts MLB salary cap fig...

Global
3
Missiles hit Aden airport as Saudi-led coalition intercepts missile headed for Yanbu

Missiles hit Aden airport as Saudi-led coalition intercepts missile headed f...

Global
4
Trump waives some sanctions, restrictions, duties on Russia in Graham Act

Trump waives some sanctions, restrictions, duties on Russia in Graham Act

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Fight Against Counterfeit Goods Now Depends on More Than Technology and Tougher Penalties

When Vaccine Safety Fails, Who Is Responsible? New Blockchain System Traces the Chain of Accountability

The World Is Producing More Food: Why Are Countries Falling Further Apart?

Is Thailand Growing Old Before Getting Rich? The Economic Crisis Threatening Its Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026