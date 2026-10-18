In France's Limoges, the fire-ravaged town hall rekindles memories of Notre Dame

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 18-10-2026 17:13 IST
In France's Limoges, the fire-ravaged town hall rekindles memories of Notre Dame

Residents in Limoges recoiled in horror ‌on ​Sunday at the city's fire-ravaged town hall, an ornate 19th century neo-Renaissance building which survived two world wars but was torched by a masked mob during the worst unrest to convulse France in years.

Stunned onlookers ‌had watched helplessly the previous evening as the blaze tore through the roof, felling the building's clock tower in scenes that revived haunting memories of the collapse of Notre Dame cathedral's spire in a 2019 fire. "It broke my heart. I saw Notre Dame all over again, except this time it ‌was our town," said Francoise Faurie who witnessed the fire consume Limoges' town hall.

Faurie's family had been due to celebrate her grand-daughter's baptism ‌in the town hall in a month's time. "What kind of country are we living in? What are we leaving our children?" she said. "There's no reason to touch that building. You can have demands, you have the right to protest, but not the right to violence." EXTENSIVE DAMAGE

The local prefect, Maurice Barate, said the roof had caved in onto lower ⁠floors, sparing ​only the west wing, and that ⁠large parts of the exterior had been destroyed. The destruction of the building, a listed monument that opened in 1883 and was inspired by Paris' city hall, was a "heritage catastrophe", ⁠he said. Its central clock tower and belfry towered 43 metres (141 feet) over the square below.

"It's inadmissible to have burned down the town hall!" one local resident, ​Gilbert, said. "Those who did this need to be punished. They need to pay out of their own pocket, it's not for the ⁠state to pay." The town's shaken mayor, Guillaume Guerin, described how the local police force had quickly been overwhelmed by several hundred-strong mob who he said smashed windows and used a battering ⁠ram ​to break down the main door.

"The logistics, the organisation, the premeditation behind yesterday’s attack on the town hall is something I find unbearable," he told reporters. Guerin said there had been insufficient police numbers to protect the building since officers from the national force had been deployed to ⁠the street protest.

"I had no single national police officer to protect the town hall," the centre-right mayor continued. "This country is doing badly, this country ⁠is doing very badly, and ⁠it’s a small provincial mayor telling you so." Crowds gathered under blue skies as specialists surveyed the damage. Edith Lorcen, a retired nurse, expressed her shock at the malice of those behind the attack.

"I'm disgusted. I'm hurting," ‌Lorcen said. "But it does nothing ‌to add hate on top of hate."

TRENDING

1
ASEAN Employers Seek Safer Migration Routes as Online Recruitment Fraud Raises Risks

ASEAN Employers Seek Safer Migration Routes as Online Recruitment Fraud Rais...

Philippines
2
Baseball-Experts divided on whether Dodgers' sweep shifts MLB salary cap fight

Baseball-Experts divided on whether Dodgers' sweep shifts MLB salary cap fig...

Global
3
Missiles hit Aden airport as Saudi-led coalition intercepts missile headed for Yanbu

Missiles hit Aden airport as Saudi-led coalition intercepts missile headed f...

Global
4
Trump waives some sanctions, restrictions, duties on Russia in Graham Act

Trump waives some sanctions, restrictions, duties on Russia in Graham Act

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Fight Against Counterfeit Goods Now Depends on More Than Technology and Tougher Penalties

When Vaccine Safety Fails, Who Is Responsible? New Blockchain System Traces the Chain of Accountability

The World Is Producing More Food: Why Are Countries Falling Further Apart?

Is Thailand Growing Old Before Getting Rich? The Economic Crisis Threatening Its Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026