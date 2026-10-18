Following is a summary of ​current science news ​briefs.

For fishermen, ‌Britain's climate-driven ​octopus boom is an opportunity, and a threat

A surge in ‌octopus numbers in British waters due to unusually warm seas is presenting fishermen with an interesting new ‌catch — albeit one that's devouring one of ‌their usual staples. The value of British octopus exports rose to £12.8 million ($17 million) last year from £164,000 a year earlier, with demand ⁠driven ​largely by ⁠buyers in France and Spain, according to industry body Seafish.

Starlink ⁠disruptions are being felt on the front ​lines of Ukraine

For one artillery unit fighting in eastern ⁠Ukraine, the US decision this week to reduce services ⁠provided ​by satellite company Starlink to the military had an immediate impact. Communications with headquarters were ⁠interrupted and internet speeds dropped, posing risks in a ⁠war ⁠where drones present a constant danger and up-to-date information on targets and threats can ‌make ‌the difference between life ​and death.