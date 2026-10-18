Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 18-10-2026 18:28 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of ​current science news ​briefs.

For fishermen, ‌Britain's climate-driven ​octopus boom is an opportunity, and a threat

A surge in ‌octopus numbers in British waters due to unusually warm seas is presenting fishermen with an interesting new ‌catch — albeit one that's devouring one of ‌their usual staples. The value of British octopus exports rose to £12.8 million ($17 million) last year from £164,000 a year earlier, with demand ⁠driven ​largely by ⁠buyers in France and Spain, according to industry body Seafish.

Starlink ⁠disruptions are being felt on the front ​lines of Ukraine

For one artillery unit fighting in eastern ⁠Ukraine, the US decision this week to reduce services ⁠provided ​by satellite company Starlink to the military had an immediate impact. Communications with headquarters were ⁠interrupted and internet speeds dropped, posing risks in a ⁠war ⁠where drones present a constant danger and up-to-date information on targets and threats can ‌make ‌the difference between life ​and death.

TRENDING

1
ASEAN Employers Seek Safer Migration Routes as Online Recruitment Fraud Raises Risks

ASEAN Employers Seek Safer Migration Routes as Online Recruitment Fraud Rais...

Philippines
2
Baseball-Experts divided on whether Dodgers' sweep shifts MLB salary cap fight

Baseball-Experts divided on whether Dodgers' sweep shifts MLB salary cap fig...

Global
3
Missiles hit Aden airport as Saudi-led coalition intercepts missile headed for Yanbu

Missiles hit Aden airport as Saudi-led coalition intercepts missile headed f...

Global
4
Trump waives some sanctions, restrictions, duties on Russia in Graham Act

Trump waives some sanctions, restrictions, duties on Russia in Graham Act

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Fight Against Counterfeit Goods Now Depends on More Than Technology and Tougher Penalties

When Vaccine Safety Fails, Who Is Responsible? New Blockchain System Traces the Chain of Accountability

The World Is Producing More Food: Why Are Countries Falling Further Apart?

Is Thailand Growing Old Before Getting Rich? The Economic Crisis Threatening Its Future

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