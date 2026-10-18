Reuters Science News Summary
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
For fishermen, Britain's climate-driven octopus boom is an opportunity, and a threat
A surge in octopus numbers in British waters due to unusually warm seas is presenting fishermen with an interesting new catch — albeit one that's devouring one of their usual staples. The value of British octopus exports rose to £12.8 million ($17 million) last year from £164,000 a year earlier, with demand driven largely by buyers in France and Spain, according to industry body Seafish.
Starlink disruptions are being felt on the front lines of Ukraine
For one artillery unit fighting in eastern Ukraine, the US decision this week to reduce services provided by satellite company Starlink to the military had an immediate impact. Communications with headquarters were interrupted and internet speeds dropped, posing risks in a war where drones present a constant danger and up-to-date information on targets and threats can make the difference between life and death.