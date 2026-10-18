Ukraine 'regrets' possible diversion of its drones over Lithuania, foreign ministry says

Ukraine's ​foreign ministry ​said it regretted the ‌possible diversion ​of its drones into Lithuanian airspace ‌on Sunday, which it said may have been caused by Russian electronic warfare. "We ‌regret the incident that occurred ‌this morning in Lithuanian airspace, which may have resulted from Russian electronic warfare diverting ⁠drones ​during ⁠an operation against legitimate military targets in Russia," ⁠spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi wrote on X.

"We ​apologise for any disruption, risks, and ⁠concern this may have caused. We are ⁠committed ​to sharing all relevant information with our Lithuanian partners to ⁠establish the full circumstances of the incident." A ⁠prior ⁠version of his post also mentioned Latvia.