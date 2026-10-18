Ukraine 'regrets' possible diversion of its drones over Lithuania, foreign ministry says
Ukraine's foreign ministry said it regretted the possible diversion of its drones into Lithuanian airspace on Sunday, which it said may have been caused by Russian electronic warfare. "We regret the incident that occurred this morning in Lithuanian airspace, which may have resulted from Russian electronic warfare diverting drones during an operation against legitimate military targets in Russia," spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi wrote on X.
"We apologise for any disruption, risks, and concern this may have caused. We are committed to sharing all relevant information with our Lithuanian partners to establish the full circumstances of the incident." A prior version of his post also mentioned Latvia.