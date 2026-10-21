Anthropic logged net loss of over $80 billion in first half of 2026, WSJ reports

Anthropic reported a net loss ​of more than $80 billion in the first half of ​the year and signaled it could spend ‌as ​much as $750 billion in the coming years to secure more computing capacity, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The loss, up from $13 billion a year earlier, ‌was driven by $72 billion in accounting charges tied to changes in the value of financial instruments Anthropic issued to raise money, the report said, citing a draft prospectus for its IPO. The figures show the hefty costs of the ‌AI race even as investors look harder at whether the money companies are pouring into chips and data ‌centers will pay off.

Anthropic's revenue jumped to $16.3 billion in the six months ended June 30 from $1.1 billion a year ago, while AI infrastructure spending nearly quadrupled to almost $9 billion, the Journal said. Anthropic did not respond to a request for comment and Reuters could not immediately ⁠verify the ​report.

ANTHROPIC'S IPO VALUATION UNDER ⁠SCRUTINY Reuters reported first in September that Anthropic posted a net loss of $42 billion in 2025, as part of a series of exclusives from ⁠its IPO prospectus.

The company has benefited from the popularity of Claude Code, its coding assistant that developers use to write ​software and build apps. But some current investors and prospective investors who attended Anthropic's investor day last week are ⁠weighing a lower valuation for the AI company after its latest financial disclosures, four people familiar with the matter had told Reuters.

The investors who ⁠attended ​the event in San Francisco discussed a valuation of around $1.5 trillion, three of the people had said, a significant step down from the roughly $2 trillion valuation previously expected for the November share sale. Anthropic told investors at the ⁠meeting that its third-quarter revenue jumped 45% to $16.8 billion from the previous quarter, and that it was profitable on ⁠an adjusted basis during the ⁠quarter.

A cooler reception for Anthropic's IPO could weigh on the wider AI market, whose near-term prospects investors see as hinging largely on the share sale's success, ahead of ‌rival OpenAI's potential listing ‌next year.