Gymnastics-Japan's late charge seals third straight world team crown, Russians claim silver

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2026 04:45 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 04:45 IST
Gymnastics-Japan's late charge seals third straight world team crown, Russians claim silver

Japan saved their best ​for last to retain the men's ​team crown at the ‌world gymnastics ​championships on Tuesday, overtaking Great Britain and China in the closing stages before seeing off Russia for ‌gold. The Olympic champions entered the final two rotations with work to do but produced a superb finish, scoring 251.928 to secure a third consecutive world team title ‌and add another major gold to their triumph at the Paris Games ‌two years ago.

Russia, competing as "World Gymnastics 2", marked their return to major international team competition with silver on 250.329, while China took bronze with 249.193. Russia's silver marked a significant return ⁠to the ​world stage after ⁠almost four years on the sidelines following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian athletes initially returned to ⁠international competition as neutrals, and at these championships the team are competing without the ​Russian flag or anthem. World Gymnastics allows host countries to determine how ⁠Russian teams are treated, with Russia competing as a neutral team at these championships. Britain looked ⁠poised ​for victory after leading through four rotations, but their challenge unravelled on the parallel bars when Courtney Tulloch fell.

Daiki Hashimoto, the 2020 Olympic and ⁠three-times world all-around champion, made certain there would be no late collapse for Japan. ⁠He finished ⁠the night in style, sticking his dismount on the high bar to seal gold. The top three teams earned spots in ‌the 2028 ‌Los Angeles Olympics.

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