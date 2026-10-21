NBA-LeBron James begins 76ers era in hostile NYC territory

LeBron James made ​his Philadelphia debut against the Knicks ​in New York's hostile ‌territory on ​Tuesday, looking to deliver a title to the long-suffering 76ers in his record-extending 24th season before the clock ‌runs out on his career.

The 41-year-old looked to have turned the clock back as he bounded around the court at Madison Square Garden, with the four-time MVP driving interest ‌in the most hotly anticipated contest of the NBA's opening day. The lowest resale ‌ticket price for the game surged to upwards of $2,000, surpassing the total get-in price for every other team's home opener combined, according to resale platform TickPick, as New York's religiously devoted fans ⁠found the ​deepest part of ⁠their pockets four months after the team won the title.

The fans booed whenever the announcers mentioned ⁠James ahead of tipoff, and the team received their championship rings for ending the Knicks' 53-year ​title drought in June. Philadelphia fans celebrated his arrival even before he stepped ⁠onto the court, as they hoped the four-time MVP could end the team's 43-year title dry spell.

The ⁠41-year-old ​took a historic pay cut when he joined his fourth franchise, which he is convinced can take the trophy, despite widespread reports that he is ⁠managing chronic arthritis in his foot. While the sight of James in the Philadelphia red, white ⁠and blue jersey ⁠was still surreal for some fans, his moves were all too familiar on Tuesday, as he helped the Sixers to ‌an early ‌lead.