Lutnick announces investment to boost semiconductor production in North Carolina
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Tuesday announced a new investment in North Carolina by Sibelco, an industrial minerals mining and processing company, to support semiconductor production. "We're announcing Sibelco is going to build silicon manufacturing. It's quartz manufacturing. It is basically the foundation of semiconductors," he said during a Trump rally in North Carolina.
He did not share details but said the investment would be worth "hundreds of millions of dollars."