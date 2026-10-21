Lutnick announces investment to boost semiconductor production in North Carolina

​US Commerce ​Secretary ‌Howard Lutnick on ​Tuesday announced a new ‌investment in North Carolina by Sibelco, an industrial minerals ‌mining and processing company, to ‌support semiconductor production. "We're announcing Sibelco is going to ⁠build ​silicon manufacturing. ⁠It's quartz manufacturing. It is ⁠basically the foundation of semiconductors," ​he said during a ⁠Trump rally in North Carolina.

He ⁠did ​not share details but said the ⁠investment would be worth "hundreds of ⁠millions ⁠of dollars."