QUOTES-A possible SpaceX-Tesla merger? Here's what people are saying

Elon Musk said on Tuesday that a merger of his two companies, SpaceX and Tesla, would be "a good idea" and that they ​had formed special committees to discuss a union.

The news sent shares of the space and technology company ​up 8% in extended trading. This is what people are saying about the ‌proposed ​merger:

GENE MUNSTER, MANAGING PARTNER AT TESLA INVESTOR DEEPWATER ASSET MANAGEMENT, ON X: "Going into this, I’d have said there’s a 90% chance that something happens in the next two years. It’s a 95% chance, I think, now. It might even be in the next year. But clearly there is momentum around this internally and I think ‌that ultimately it does happen."

DAN IVES, PARTNER AND SENIOR MANAGING DIRECTOR, YORKVILLE IVES & CO, NEW YORK: "We believe this is a no-brainer move for both SpaceX and Tesla, it comes down to the price for shareholders. The price for Tesla shares would have to be likely in the $550 range to get done and approved. Shareholders would want this marriage, it makes a ton of strategic sense."

KENNETH GOH, DIRECTOR OF PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, UOB KAY HIAN, SINGAPORE: "It is like Elon's canvas for ‌his vision for the world. But nothing is agreed yet. Both companies have formed special committees and Musk is excluded from the talks. If a deal goes through, Tesla shareholders would also own rockets, satellites and AI. ‌They would be funding those ambitions too."

JOSH GILBERT, LEAD ANALYST FOR APAC, e-TORO: "A Tesla tie-up would be the largest merger the market has ever seen, bringing together two companies worth around $3.5 trillion combined, and the logic is easy to follow given how much of both businesses now runs on AI. The hurdle for this is going to be high, and even with Musk stepping back from the committees, a deal where one man runs both sides will draw tough questions on governance.

"For investors, a deal would put the entire Musk universe under ⁠one ticker, bringing ​AI, robotics, EVs and space exploration together and that’s a ⁠lot of eggs in one very ambitious basket.” JUSTUS PARMAR, CEO, FORTUNA INVESTMENTS:

"A merger would create a single entity for investors who want to back Elon Musk, with virtually all of his companies in one place. It would also avoid redundancy and the time he spends going back ⁠and forth between two entities and there would be a reduction in public company overhead, legal costs, and administrative burdens. "Another benefit I’d highlight is that Tesla runs a high-margin, cash-generative automotive business and there's more growth to come with the robotaxis on the ​way. That cash flow could help support SpaceX’s bottom line and fund its very capital-intensive space exploration and launch goals, including orbital data centers."

MICHAEL MONAGHAN, PORTFOLIO MANAGER, FOUNDER ETFs: "Governance: We believe founders should control ⁠their companies. We have no fundamental governance concerns. SpaceX has access to the best legal counsel money can buy and operates under extraordinary scrutiny. As Elon made clear on today’s call, the independent committees will follow both the letter and the spirit of the law.

"National Security: Given SpaceX’s role ⁠as ​a critical US defense contractor, Tesla’s China operations may need to be formally separated or subject to strict operational and information firewalls to address national security concerns." DANIEL NEWMAN, CEO, THE FUTURUM GROUP:

"The merger has been inevitable pretty much since the announcement of the SpaceX IPO ... bottom line is the two companies bring together space, AI, autonomy and robotics and would be arguably the most well-positioned company on the planet for what comes next." BRIAN MULBERRY, CHIEF MARKET ⁠STRATEGIST, ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT:

"It's a known possibility of a merger and it seems that each company is building the case on existing synergies which would then lead to greater efficiencies in the future. "It would still be subject ⁠to votes from each shareholder community, but it seems like ⁠things are headed that way as Elon mentioned it twice on the call just now."

YURI KHODJAMIRIAN, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, TEMA ETFs: "In our view, the combination makes sense - it brings together everything under one roof and the companies are already working on major joint projects, e.g. Terafab.

"We think the special committees are a good step and ‌it looks like a good effort is ‌being made to address the governance challenges."