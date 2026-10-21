Russian drones kill two people near Ukraine's Kharkiv overnight, governor says

Russian ‌drones killed ​two people near Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv overnight, ‌Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram on Wednesday.

Another 11 people suffered stress reactions in ‌the attack that struck private houses and caused ‌other damage, he said. In Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, a Russian airstrike hit a high-storey apartment building ⁠and ​transport infrastructure, causing ⁠fires, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said on Telegram.

There was ⁠also a strike on a university in ​Kremenchuk in the Poltava region that injured two, ⁠local authorities said. The fresh strikes came ahead ⁠of ​a meeting scheduled between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin ⁠on Wednesday.

A US official said Witkoff had "constructive" talks with Ukrainian ⁠President ⁠Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Norway on Tuesday.