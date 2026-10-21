Cricket-Bowler Shami not giving up hope of India return

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2026 09:59 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 09:59 IST
Cricket-Bowler Shami not giving up hope of India return

Mohammed Shami said he was determined to work ​his way back into the India ​team after the injury-plagued fast ‌bowler ​was again left out of the squad for their multi-format tour of New Zealand. Shami has taken 462 international wickets in ‌197 matches across all three formats but last featured for India in March 2025 during their successful Champions Trophy campaign, in which he was the team's joint-highest wicket-taker.

The 36-year-old, whose ‌career has been disrupted by leg issues, told reporters on Tuesday he would never ‌lose hope of returning to the international arena. "In any profession, you shouldn't leave hope. You should always have a goal," he said. "If we are playing in the Ranji Trophy, it is to win the ⁠title for ​the state, right? ⁠Goals should always be there. I don't deny that I have that goal."

Shami was dropped by Bengal for ⁠their Ranji Trophy match against Services last week but he said that decision was based on ​the pitch being better for spin and that his fitness was not the ⁠issue. "I am still at my peak," he added. "You all can see it for yourselves, I trained today and ⁠yesterday ​as well."

Shami was the leading wicket-taker when India won the 2023 ODI World Cup on home soil but looks unlikely to feature in their title defence next ⁠year. "I don't think that far ahead. You never know what will happen in life," he ⁠said. "You don't know who ⁠will score runs or take wickets."

India begin their five-match T20 series against New Zealand on Thursday, with five more ODIs and a ‌two-test series ‌to follow.

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