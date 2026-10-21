Australia's CSL appoints Deborah Waterhouse as CEO

‌Australia's CSL ​said on Wednesday it had appointed Deborah ‌Waterhouse as the company's chief executive officer and managing director from February 1, 2027.

Waterhouse, who ‌is currently the CEO of ViiV ‌Healthcare, a JV majority-owned by GSK, also serves as the president of GSK Global Health. She has ⁠more ​than ⁠25 years of experience managing global specialty pharmaceutical ⁠firms across the US, UK, continental Europe and ​Australia, CSL said in an exchange ⁠filing.

It added that current interim CEO and ⁠managing ​director Gordon Naylor will continue in his positions until February next year, ⁠following which he will resume his role ⁠on ⁠the biotech company's board as a non-executive director.