Australia's CSL appoints Deborah Waterhouse as CEO

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 11:28 IST
Australia's CSL appoints Deborah Waterhouse as CEO

‌Australia's CSL ​said on Wednesday it had appointed Deborah ‌Waterhouse as the company's chief executive officer and managing director from February 1, 2027.

Waterhouse, who ‌is currently the CEO of ViiV ‌Healthcare, a JV majority-owned by GSK, also serves as the president of GSK Global Health. She has ⁠more ​than ⁠25 years of experience managing global specialty pharmaceutical ⁠firms across the US, UK, continental Europe and ​Australia, CSL said in an exchange ⁠filing.

It added that current interim CEO and ⁠managing ​director Gordon Naylor will continue in his positions until February next year, ⁠following which he will resume his role ⁠on ⁠the biotech company's board as a non-executive director.

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