Australia's CSL appoints Deborah Waterhouse as CEO
Australia's CSL said on Wednesday it had appointed Deborah Waterhouse as the company's chief executive officer and managing director from February 1, 2027.
Waterhouse, who is currently the CEO of ViiV Healthcare, a JV majority-owned by GSK, also serves as the president of GSK Global Health. She has more than 25 years of experience managing global specialty pharmaceutical firms across the US, UK, continental Europe and Australia, CSL said in an exchange filing.
It added that current interim CEO and managing director Gordon Naylor will continue in his positions until February next year, following which he will resume his role on the biotech company's board as a non-executive director.