EU agency warns websites may need to be taken offline as PHP prepares patches for vulnerabilities
The developers of the popular PHP programming language said they will issue patches on Wednesday for two critical vulnerabilities that have set cybersecurity professionals on edge and triggered a warning from a European Union agency that organisations unable to patch should take their websites offline. PHP is used to run significant chunks of the web and rumours have circulated over the past day that sites running it could be vulnerable to potentially serious intrusions.
"All PHP users are encouraged to prepare now so they can upgrade as soon as the release is available," PHP's security team said, adding that the patch was scheduled for 1400 GMT on Wednesday.