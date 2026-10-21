EU agency warns websites may need to be taken offline as PHP prepares patches for vulnerabilities

The developers ​of the ​popular PHP programming ‌language said ​they will issue patches on Wednesday for two ‌critical vulnerabilities that have set cybersecurity professionals on edge and triggered a warning ‌from a European Union agency that organisations ‌unable to patch should take their websites offline. PHP is used to run significant chunks ⁠of ​the ⁠web and rumours have circulated over the past ⁠day that sites running it could be vulnerable ​to potentially serious intrusions.

"All PHP ⁠users are encouraged to prepare now so ⁠they ​can upgrade as soon as the release is available," PHP's security team ⁠said, adding that the patch was scheduled ⁠for ⁠1400 GMT on Wednesday.