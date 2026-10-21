Australian lawmaker loses both legs in vehicle attack as suspect appears in court

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2026 11:59 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 11:59 IST
Australian lawmaker loses both legs in vehicle attack as suspect appears in court

​Australian lawmaker Helen Haines has had both legs amputated after being rammed by a car outside her electoral office, her husband said on Wednesday, as the man accused of the attack appeared in court. Doctors amputated Haines' left leg after the alleged attacker struck ‌her twice with his car in Wangaratta, northeast of Melbourne, on Monday, Phil Haines said. They worked for days to save her right leg but were ultimately unsuccessful, he told a press conference in Melbourne.

"The good news in all this is Helen is alive and she's stable. That is the most important thing for our family," he said. Brendan Nugent, a 43-year-old ‌resident of the rural town of Tarrawingee within Haines' electorate, was charged with three offences: dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious injury, and causing harm to a public ‌official.

Additional charges of cannabis cultivation and possession have also been laid against Nugent, court filings showed. The suspect was restrained by members of the public at the scene before being arrested.

Haines, an independent lawmaker who has championed causes including climate change and regional housing, remains in critical condition. Police are still investigating the motive for the rare attack on an elected official.

SUSPECT HAS MENTAL HEALTH CONCERNS During a brief court appearance on Wednesday, the ⁠accused's lawyer said ​his client suffers from a rare neurological condition ⁠called idiopathic transverse myelitis and was also being treated for concussion, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported. His lawyer told the magistrate his client had some mental health concerns and that it was his first time in custody.

There ⁠was no application for bail, and the case was deferred until February 4. Anti-terrorism police are among the agencies investigating the incident. While police allege the attack was "targeted," they believe it was an isolated ​incident.

There was no intelligence to suggest any threat to Haines, and the Australian Federal Police received no warning of any imminent danger from the alleged attacker, Commissioner ⁠Krissy Barrett told reporters. "What I can say is we didn't have any specific intelligence that would have indicated something as atrocious as happened on Monday afternoon," she said.

Victoria state police said they could not find any direct past ⁠contact ​between Haines and the accused, with the motive still unknown. "Motivation is one of these things that we absolutely need to explore. His motivation for this, what we allege is a deliberate attack, is very much a centrepiece of the investigation," Victoria Police Chief Mike Bush said.

Bush declined to comment on the man's mental health, saying the matter ⁠was before the court. Haines had worked in nursing, midwifery and academia before being elected to parliament in 2019 for the rural seat of Indi, which she retained in both ⁠2022 and 2025.

Violent attacks on politicians are ⁠rare in Australia, where federal lawmakers, state leaders and even prime ministers are often seen shopping, grabbing coffee or attending community events with relatively little security. However, concerns about politicians' safety have grown in recent years amid rising political polarisation, online abuse and threats against elected ‌officials, prompting calls for greater protections ‌while preserving the accessibility that has long characterised Australian politics.

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