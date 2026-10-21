Australia's CSL names GSK exec Deborah Waterhouse as next CEO

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 12:11 IST
Australia's CSL names GSK exec Deborah Waterhouse as next CEO

Australian biotechnology giant CSL on Wednesday ‌named GSK executive Deborah Waterhouse as its next chief executive and managing director, effective February 1, 2027.

The appointment comes after a series of challenges for CSL, once Australia's ‌priciest stock, as investor pressure mounted after it announced plans to cut up ‌to 3,000 jobs and postponed the spin-off of its Seqirus vaccines business. CSL, among the world's top flu vaccine makers, has faced fresh scrutiny after booking impairments linked to its 2022 purchase ⁠of Vifor ​Pharma and announcing ⁠the unexpected retirement of CEO Paul McKenzie earlier this year.

Waterhouse, who is currently the CEO ⁠of ViiV Healthcare, a JV majority-owned by GSK, also serves as the president of ​GSK Global Health. She previously led GSK's US vaccines business and its US primary care ⁠business and has held several other senior executive positions in the British drugmaker, including general manager ⁠for ​Australia and New Zealand between 2008 and 2012.

Current interim CEO and MD Gordon Naylor will continue in his positions until February next year, following ⁠which he will resume his role on the CSL board as a non-executive director, the ⁠company said ⁠in an exchange filing after market hours. CSL shares closed down 0.1% at A$196.08 on Wednesday, while the broader benchmark closed ‌0.2% ‌higher.

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