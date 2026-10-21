Putin and Witkoff to discuss Ukraine in morning talks, Interfax reports
US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the conflict in Ukraine during talks in St Petersburg on Wednesday morning, Russian news agencies reported, citing the Kremlin.
"I don't know whether any agreement will be reached today, but the talks on the conflict in Ukraine are, of course, the main focus of today's discussions," Russian news agency Interfax quoted Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov as saying.