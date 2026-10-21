Putin and Witkoff to discuss Ukraine in morning talks, Interfax reports

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 12:30 IST
Putin and Witkoff to discuss Ukraine in morning talks, Interfax reports

​US ​special ‌envoy Steve Witkoff and ​Russian President Vladimir ‌Putin will discuss the conflict in Ukraine during talks in ‌St Petersburg on ‌Wednesday morning, Russian news agencies reported, citing the Kremlin.

"I ⁠don't ​know ⁠whether any agreement will be ⁠reached today, but the talks ​on the conflict in Ukraine ⁠are, of course, the main ⁠focus ​of today's discussions," Russian news agency ⁠Interfax quoted Kremlin aide Yury ⁠Ushakov ⁠as saying.

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