Micron, Taiwan union sign deal, withdraw from mediation

Micron Memory ​Taiwan and a union representing ‌workers ​at its Taichung operations said on Wednesday they had signed a labour-management agreement covering multiple issues, prompting ‌both sides to withdraw from mediation scheduled for October 22.

The joint statement did not disclose the terms of the agreement, saying the company and the ‌union would separately communicate details to affected employees in the coming ‌days. Idaho-based Micron, the world's third-largest memory chipmaker, employs about 15,000 people in Taiwan, a key manufacturing base where it produces DRAM and high-bandwidth memory chips used in AI servers.

Any ⁠disruption to ​Micron's Taiwan ⁠operations could affect already strained global memory chip supplies. The AI boom has boosted memory chipmakers ⁠including Micron, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, while also sharpening worker demands for ​a greater share of profits. The agreement with the Taichung union, which ⁠represents workers at Micron's largest Taiwan operation, comes a day before a separate union representing ⁠workers ​in Taoyuan is due to hold a one-day warning strike over bonuses and profit-sharing.

The Taoyuan union did not immediately respond to a ⁠request for comment on whether it still planned to proceed with Thursday's strike, ⁠which had been ⁠scheduled to coincide with the mediation talks.