Former Hungarian central bank chief Matolcsy detained, news site Telex says
Former Hungarian central bank governor Gyorgy Matolcsy was detained on Wednesday morning along with other people related to an ongoing probe into operations at the central bank under his governance, news site Telex reported.
Citing his lawyer, Pal Batki, Telex said Matolcsy would be questioned later in the day over fraud causing significant financial losses and using a forged private document. Batki was not immediately reachable by phone or email. Prosecutors declined to comment.