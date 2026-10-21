​Former ​Hungarian central bank ‌governor Gyorgy ​Matolcsy was detained on ‌Wednesday morning along with other people related to an ‌ongoing probe into operations at ‌the central bank under his governance, news site Telex reported.

Citing ⁠his ​lawyer, ⁠Pal Batki, Telex said Matolcsy ⁠would be questioned later in ​the day over fraud ⁠causing significant financial losses and using ⁠a ​forged private document. Batki was not immediately ⁠reachable by phone or email. ⁠Prosecutors declined ⁠to comment.