Ukraine's anti-corruption police search National Bank premises
Ukraine's anti-corruption police said on Wednesday that detectives were searching the premises of the National Bank of Ukraine and also the home address of one of the central bank's employees.
The anti-corruption police (NABU) said in a statement on the Telegram app that no one has been detained or issued a suspicion notice. The central bank confirmed that NABU was conducting an investigation on its premises, adding in a statement that the bank was continuing to operate as normal.