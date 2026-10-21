Ukraine's anti-corruption police search National Bank premises

​Ukraine's anti-corruption police said on ‌Wednesday that detectives were searching the premises of the National Bank ‌of Ukraine and also ‌the home address of one of the central bank's employees.

The anti-corruption ⁠police (NABU) ​said ⁠in a statement on the Telegram app ⁠that no one has been ​detained or issued a suspicion notice. The ⁠central bank confirmed that NABU ⁠was ​conducting an investigation on its premises, adding in ⁠a statement that the bank was continuing ⁠to ⁠operate as normal.