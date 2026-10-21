Putin, at talks with Witkoff, suggests he and Trump could meet in China

​Russian President Vladimir ‌Putin proposed ​meeting US President ‌Donald Trump in China as he welcomed Trump's envoy Steve ‌Witkoff at talks in St Petersburg ‌on Wednesday, Russian state TV said. The Kremlin has ⁠previously ​raised ⁠the possibility that Putin, Trump and ⁠Chinese President Xi Jinping ​could hold three-way talks during ⁠an APEC summit in ⁠China ​next month.

Putin also offered to talk about ⁠restoring economic cooperation between Moscow and ⁠Washington, ⁠state TV said.