Putin, at talks with Witkoff, suggests he and Trump could meet in China
Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed meeting US President Donald Trump in China as he welcomed Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff at talks in St Petersburg on Wednesday, Russian state TV said. The Kremlin has previously raised the possibility that Putin, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could hold three-way talks during an APEC summit in China next month.
Putin also offered to talk about restoring economic cooperation between Moscow and Washington, state TV said.