Kremlin says progress on Ukraine possible but depends on Kyiv, agencies report

​Progress towards ​settling the conflict ‌in Ukraine ​is "theoretically possible", but much depends ‌on decisions to be made by Kyiv, Russian news agencies quoted the ‌Kremlin as saying on ‌Wednesday as President Vladimir Putin held talks with US special envoy ⁠Steve ​Witkoff ⁠in St Petersburg. If Ukraine fails to make ⁠the necessary decisions, the situation for ​Kyiv will be worse, Interfax ⁠cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as ⁠saying.

Peskov ​was quoted as saying Russia would study US ⁠proposals on Ukraine, and the Putin-Witkoff ⁠talks ⁠would be serious and long.