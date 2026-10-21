Kremlin says progress on Ukraine possible but depends on Kyiv, agencies report
Progress towards settling the conflict in Ukraine is "theoretically possible", but much depends on decisions to be made by Kyiv, Russian news agencies quoted the Kremlin as saying on Wednesday as President Vladimir Putin held talks with US special envoy Steve Witkoff in St Petersburg. If Ukraine fails to make the necessary decisions, the situation for Kyiv will be worse, Interfax cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.
Peskov was quoted as saying Russia would study US proposals on Ukraine, and the Putin-Witkoff talks would be serious and long.