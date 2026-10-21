Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he supports ceasefire, trilateral talks with US, Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr ​Zelenskiy said he ‌hoped for ​a positive outcome from US envoy Steve Witkoff's meeting in Russia ‌on Wednesday and that he supports talks between the leaders of Kyiv, Washington and Moscow.

Zelenskiy said in an interview with ‌Fox News that his talks with Witkoff in Oslo ‌a day earlier were productive and that Ukraine was ready for diplomacy. He thanked the US for restoring intelligence sharing and said ⁠he ​hoped the ⁠limitations on Starlink and Starshield satellite services were lifted soon. "I hope ⁠that ... in--I don't know some hours--we will have some result, ​God bless, positive," he said.

Zelenskiy said it was ⁠important to have a freeze in the fighting and move to ⁠diplomacy ​and toward agreement that includes security guarantees, praising Trump's call for ceasefires. "It's important to negotiate trilaterally" with ⁠him, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelenskiy told ⁠Fox's "Fox & ⁠Friends" program, adding that it would be better if European countries could also be ‌included.