France's Macron visits Saudi Arabia in support after Houthi attacks

​French President ​Emmanuel Macron ‌is traveling ​to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, ‌the Elysee Palace said, adding an unscheduled stop to his ‌ongoing tour of the Gulf region. The ‌visit is "to demonstrate France's solidarity with the Kingdom in the face ⁠of ​attacks ⁠launched by the Houthis against its ⁠territory, and to continue efforts ​aimed at securing and diversifying hydrocarbon ⁠supplies," the French presidency said.

Macron ⁠has ​been traveling across the Gulf as part ⁠of a regional diplomatic tour.