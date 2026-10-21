France's Macron visits Saudi Arabia in support after Houthi attacks
French President Emmanuel Macron is traveling to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, the Elysee Palace said, adding an unscheduled stop to his ongoing tour of the Gulf region. The visit is "to demonstrate France's solidarity with the Kingdom in the face of attacks launched by the Houthis against its territory, and to continue efforts aimed at securing and diversifying hydrocarbon supplies," the French presidency said.
Macron has been traveling across the Gulf as part of a regional diplomatic tour.