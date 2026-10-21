Egypt rejects Libya's eastern parliament ratifying maritime deal with Turkey, foreign ministry says
Egypt rejects Libya's eastern parliament ratifying a maritime deal with Turkey, adding that the ratification will have no legal impact on Cairo, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
Libya's eastern parliament on Tuesday backed a maritime deal with Turkey that two lawmakers said would lead to strategic advantages in economic, political and national security affairs and which overturns a 2020 decision to cut political ties with Ankara.