Egypt rejects Libya's eastern parliament ratifying maritime deal with Turkey, foreign ministry says

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 19:04 IST
Egypt rejects Libya's eastern parliament ratifying maritime deal with Turkey, foreign ministry says

Egypt ​rejects ​Libya's eastern parliament ‌ratifying a ​maritime deal with ‌Turkey, adding that the ratification will have no legal impact ‌on Cairo, the foreign ministry ‌said in a statement on Wednesday.

Libya's eastern parliament ⁠on ​Tuesday ⁠backed a maritime deal with Turkey ⁠that two lawmakers said would ​lead to strategic advantages in ⁠economic, political and national ⁠security ​affairs and which overturns a 2020 decision ⁠to cut political ties with Ankara.

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