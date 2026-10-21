Egypt rejects Libya's eastern parliament ratifying maritime deal with Turkey, foreign ministry says

Egypt ​rejects ​Libya's eastern parliament ‌ratifying a ​maritime deal with ‌Turkey, adding that the ratification will have no legal impact ‌on Cairo, the foreign ministry ‌said in a statement on Wednesday.

Libya's eastern parliament ⁠on ​Tuesday ⁠backed a maritime deal with Turkey ⁠that two lawmakers said would ​lead to strategic advantages in ⁠economic, political and national ⁠security ​affairs and which overturns a 2020 decision ⁠to cut political ties with Ankara.