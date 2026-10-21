French prefecture websites taken offline temporarily amid wait for PHP fix, interior ministry says

​France's Interior ​Ministry said on ‌Wednesday that ​it had temporarily taken ‌the websites of local government administrative offices offline while awaiting a security ‌fix for the PHP framework ‌they use. "As a precaution, the prefecture websites have been temporarily taken ⁠offline ​pending ⁠the release of a security patch by ⁠the framework's publisher," the ministry ​said in a statement.

Government websites ⁠in Europe and elsewhere went offline ⁠on Wednesday ​after the disclosure of critical vulnerabilities in PHP, ⁠a widely used programming language, sent ⁠website ⁠operators scrambling to protect their systems.