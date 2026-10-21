French prefecture websites taken offline temporarily amid wait for PHP fix, interior ministry says
France's Interior Ministry said on Wednesday that it had temporarily taken the websites of local government administrative offices offline while awaiting a security fix for the PHP framework they use. "As a precaution, the prefecture websites have been temporarily taken offline pending the release of a security patch by the framework's publisher," the ministry said in a statement.
Government websites in Europe and elsewhere went offline on Wednesday after the disclosure of critical vulnerabilities in PHP, a widely used programming language, sent website operators scrambling to protect their systems.