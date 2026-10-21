Cybersecurity company Wiz says it used AI tools to discover flaw in the PHP programming language

Alphabet-owned cybersecurity ​company ‌Wiz said ​on Wednesday it used ‌AI tools to discover flaws in PHP programming language. Wiz ‌said the flaws were ‌the "most severe vulnerabilities ever discovered by AI."

"They remained undetected ⁠for ​more ⁠than a decade in part because ⁠constructing a working exploit ​required a complex chain of ⁠steps, at the edge ⁠of ​what human researchers could practically achieve," the ⁠company said in an ⁠email. "Frontier ⁠AI models eliminated that barrier."