Cybersecurity company Wiz says it used AI tools to discover flaw in the PHP programming language
Alphabet-owned cybersecurity company Wiz said on Wednesday it used AI tools to discover flaws in PHP programming language. Wiz said the flaws were the "most severe vulnerabilities ever discovered by AI."
"They remained undetected for more than a decade in part because constructing a working exploit required a complex chain of steps, at the edge of what human researchers could practically achieve," the company said in an email. "Frontier AI models eliminated that barrier."