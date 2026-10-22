Iran's IRGC Navy says seven vessels hit, warns US of wider response

Iran's ​Islamic ‌Revolutionary Guard Corps ​Navy said on Thursday ‌that four vessels involved in illegal oil transfers in ‌the northern Persian Gulf ‌were simultaneously hit and caught fire after being tracked ⁠by ​its forces ⁠on Wednesday.

The IRGC added ⁠that three more vessels ​collided with mines west of ⁠the Strait of Hormuz, ⁠and ​warned the US military that continued provocations ⁠could lead to a wider ⁠response ⁠against its regional bases.