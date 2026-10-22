Taiwan probes organised crime links to China's 'transnational repression'

Taiwan is probing organised crime's links to Chinese efforts to carry out "transnational repression", a security official said on Thursday, after Taipei's government said Beijing was behind an attack on a ‌comedian who mocked President Xi Jinping. Taiwan, which China views as its own territory over the island's objections, has complained that Beijing is using various underhanded methods to go after Taiwanese who the Chinese government views as separatists or are otherwise politically suspect.

Speaking to reporters at parliament, Taiwan National Security Bureau Director-General Tsai Ming-yen said the local networks that ‌cooperate in incidents like the comedian attack are mostly criminal gangs, or private investigation firms linked to organised crime. "The National Security Bureau is more concerned with ‌whether anyone behind them has been directed and funded by the Chinese Communist Party. How to dismantle the entire criminal group and network is a key focus for us," Tsai said.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has not responded to previous questions on the assault on the comedian. Other China critics in Taiwan have also been attacked, including Hong Kong ⁠singer and ​activist Denise Ho. She was attacked in ⁠2019 in Taipei by a masked man who threw red paint at her.

Tsai said Taiwan might need to amend its laws to better deal with China's activities. "Comprehensively curbing the Chinese communists' transnational repression in ⁠Taiwan's democratic and rule-of-law society is also very important, and the legal framework for it has been lacking," he added.

Taiwan's Supreme Prosecutors Office said in a separate statement on Thursday that ​the public should "raise their vigilance and never assist hostile foreign forces or allow themselves to be exploited as local collaborators". MARITIME PRESSURE

Taiwan, whose government rejects ⁠Beijing's sovereignty claims, says it is facing a stepped-up pressure campaign by China, including in the waters around the island where China's military and Coast Guard operate daily. Tsai said Chinese Coast Guard activities to the ⁠east ​of Taiwan, where Beijing began what it calls "law enforcement" patrols in June, are becoming more and more routine, often taking place with Chinese research vessels.

He added that he was particularly concerned with the appearance of Chinese militia boats to Taiwan's east and southwest. "Generally speaking, militia fishing boats are more commonly seen in the South China ⁠Sea, so the emergence of this situation around Taiwan is significant," Tsai said.

Earlier this month, the US State Department said China's actions off Taiwan's east coast ⁠are "deeply destabilising" and only worsen tension after Reuters ⁠reported the first known sighting of a Chinese militia boat in those waters. Officials in Taiwan say they believe China is practicing for a possible maritime blockade using overlapping military, paramilitary and civilian assets.

China has repeatedly said its operations off Taiwan's ‌east coast are "legitimate and lawful" ‌given those are Chinese waters, a position Taipei's government strongly rejects.