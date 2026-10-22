Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

New Zealand court strikes down puberty blocker ban

New Zealand's High Court has struck down regulations banning new prescriptions of puberty blockers for adolescents with gender dysphoria, ruling that the measures were made unlawfully and amounted to unjustified discrimination. Justice Dale La Hood set aside the regulations, introduced in late 2025, which barred new ​patients under 18 from receiving gonadotropin-releasing hormone analogues for gender dysphoria or gender incongruence

Nigeria reports Ebola case as outbreak reaches West Africa

Nigeria reported its first Ebola case in more than a decade on Tuesday, becoming the fourth African country ​and the most populous yet to be affected by an outbreak that health officials have described as the fastest-spreading on record. The Ebola species behind the outbreak kills about ‌half of those ​infected and has no approved treatment or vaccine. Since the first cases were confirmed in Democratic Republic of Congo in May, the disease has killed 4,646 people. Health officials fear misinformation and funding shortfalls could fuel further spread within the region and across borders.

AstraZeneca says FDA approves drug for rare kidney disease in adults

AstraZeneca said on Wednesday the US Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval for its treatment for adults with immunoglobulin A nephropathy, a rare kidney disease that can lead to renal failure. Here are more details:

Abbott cuts 2026 sales growth view, plans to spin off nutrition business

Abbott Laboratories cut its 2026 sales growth forecast on Wednesday and said it plans to separate its nutrition business into a publicly traded company, amid costly litigation over its baby formula products. The separation will shed a beleaguered unit behind brands ‌such as Similac infant formula and Ensure nutritional drinks, which generated more than $8 billion in sales last year.

Danaher says it has 'building blocks' for AI drug discovery growth

Life sciences firm Danaher is well positioned to benefit as drugmakers increasingly adopt artificial intelligence to develop new medicines, its chief executive said on Wednesday, calling it a major long-term opportunity. Interest in AI-driven drug discovery has surged as companies turn to machine learning models to identify drug targets, design molecules and streamline research. The technology is widely expected to shorten development timelines and improve research productivity.

How cheap Chinese antibiotics threaten Europe's last major penicillin plant

Tucked away in the green foothills of the Austrian Alps, the last fully integrated European penicillin plant faces an uncertain future in the shadow of rising Chinese industrial power. The reason: China is churning out the same antibiotics and ingredients as the Sandoz factory in Kundl, Austria, at much lower cost for the European market.

US FDA issues guidance on apps used with prescription drugs

The US FDA on Tuesday issued guidance aimed at clarifying how drug companies can develop, distribute and label apps used alongside their prescription medicines. Here are some details:

Kennedy says Trump administration ‌aims for regulated market for peptides

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Tuesday the Trump administration aims to expand access to peptides by creating a regulated marketplace for the drugs promoted by social media influencers and by the health secretary. They have attracted consumers in a gray market, bolstered by social media claims for a host of unproven uses, and with scant safety and efficacy evidence from human studies.

Early US flu season, current strain may signal risk for younger people; doctors urge shots

Doctors are urging Americans ‌aged 6 months and older to get vaccinated against the flu after an unusual early rise in cases on the West Coast that virologists are still working to understand. It could be the strain itself. The predominant flu strain this year is H1N1, which caused the 2009 swine flu pandemic and is now a standard part of the flu shot. But this year’s version of the virus has a new mutation called G155E.

Nigeria reports first Ebola case in a decade in woman who arrived from Uganda

Nigeria reported its first Ebola case in about a decade on Tuesday after a foreign woman living in the capital tested positive for the viral infection after arriving from Uganda. A senior public health official told a local television station the woman is "originally from Uganda and so made a quick travel to Uganda."

Kenya confirms new Ebola case, total at nine, health ministry says

Kenya has confirmed a new Ebola case, bringing the total number of infections to nine, the health ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry said the latest case was a close family member of the first patient and had already been placed in quarantine.

New Zealand's Fisher & Paykel Healthcare hit by cyber breach

Medical device maker Fisher & Paykel Healthcare on Thursday said it was made aware of unauthorized and unlawful access to a subset of company files and two employee email accounts. Here are the ⁠details:

Beauty giants target 'Ozempic face' as ​boom in obesity drugs opens new market

Swiss skincare firm Galderma, Brazilian cosmetics group Natura and beauty giant L'Oreal are testing treatments for consumers worried about facial ⁠sagging and volume loss, looking to capitalise on a growing market tied to the boom in obesity drugs. The companies are targeting concerns known as "Ozempic face," a term that emerged as the diabetes drug became widely associated with weight loss. Experts say the loss of facial volume is linked to rapid weight loss rather than GLP-1 drugs themselves.

Pennsylvania measles cases rise to 1,317, state health department says

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,317 measles cases in the state, up 31 cases since its previous update on Monday, as the outbreak of the highly contagious disease continued. Pennsylvania has confirmed measles cases in 43 counties, with Washington County added to the list ⁠of affected counties.

Health Rounds: Researchers find a possible trigger of some preterm births

Today we report on the discovery of one of the likely causes of preterm labor and a potential pathway to prevent it. We also cover a study on how cannabis use and the type of product consumed affect anesthesia and sedation needed for medical procedures. IMMUNE-SYSTEM CATALYST FOR PRETERM LABOR IDENTIFIED

Australia's CSL names GSK executive Waterhouse as next CEO

Australian biotechnology company CSL on Wednesday named GSK executive Deborah Waterhouse as its next chief executive and managing director, effective February, seeking to turn a budding share-price recovery into sustained earnings growth. Waterhouse will be the ​first woman to lead CSL since it was incorporated more than three decades ago. She will replace interim CEO Gordon Naylor and be based in Britain, the Melbourne-headquartered company said.

Nestle, Zydus, Abbott face India scrutiny over claims on children's products

India's food safety regulator issued notices to Nestle India, Zydus Wellness, Abbott Healthcare and others on Wednesday over promotional claims involving products for infants and children that it said breached rules. The action comes days after the regulator proposed banning the addition of sucrose ⁠and fructose to foods for infants up to six months old, as India steps up scrutiny of food safety and pushes for front-of-pack warning labels, rattling the country's more than $100 billion packaged food industry.

EQT to buy molecular testing firm Qiagen for $10.8 billion

Sweden's EQT will buy molecular testing company Qiagen for about €9.6 billion ($10.78 billion), the companies said on Wednesday, ending years of takeover speculation surrounding the Dutch firm. The deal reflects increasing private-equity appetite in the sector, where demand for molecular testing technologies has driven dealmaking.

As weight-loss drug users turn to dietary supplements, doctors, regulators raise flags

For Allison Vecchio, 42, GLP-1 drugs were "a reset button on life," but at a price — side effects like gastrointestinal distress, brittle nails, and feelings of ⁠weakness so ​intense that at times she could not leave her bed. But the Fort Pierce, Florida-based ER nurse said the symptoms eased when she began a cocktail of supplements that included fiber, collagen and electrolytes, a haul that costs $200 to $300 a month. "You really have to take the reins" to turn mere weight loss into improved health, she said.

Fecal waste contaminates sinkholes, drinking wells in Mexico's Yucatan, Greenpeace says

Water from wells and sinkholes in Mexico's Yucatan state that residents use for drinking is contaminated with fecal bacteria, according to a Greenpeace report published on Tuesday, which said nearby pig farms and municipal wastewater were likely sources. Greenpeace called for an immediate moratorium on new industrial livestock operations and farm expansions in the state, home to the ancient Maya civilization.

US FDA approves GSK's hepatitis B drug, offering patients chance to stop long-term treatment

The US FDA said on Tuesday it had approved British drugmaker GSK's hepatitis B drug Hibsago, allowing patients with the liver infection a way to keep the virus under control after stopping treatment. The drug, chemically known as bepirovirsen, is the first FDA-approved antisense oligonucleotide for chronic hepatitis B, ⁠according to the agency.

US health agency confirms third measles-related death this year

The United States has logged a third measles-related death this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday, as the country battles its worst outbreak in decades. The toll matches the previous year's total, with the agency reporting 4,410 confirmed cases nationwide as of October 15.

Elevance lifts 2026 profit forecast on disciplined cost management

Elevance Health on Wednesday raised its annual profit forecast after posting better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by lower medical costs. Health insurers have ⁠been navigating declining membership, as well as rising costs in government-backed plans. Elevance, like other health insurers, has adjusted its pricing to reflect higher medical costs.

New ⁠World screwworm cases confirmed in wildlife in Texas, beef cow in New Mexico

The US Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday it confirmed the first detection of flesh-eating parasite New World screwworm in US wildlife in an elk in Pecos County, Texas, while New Mexico authorities separately said they confirmed a case in a beef cow. The elk was located on a game ranch and was reported after being harvested by a hunter, the USDA said in a statement.

EU Commission to propose restoring Brazil poultry, honey import access

The European Commission said on Wednesday it intends to propose the re-listing of Brazil for imports of poultry meat and honey, with member states expected to vote on the measure at the committee's next meeting. An EU ban on animal products from Brazil took effect in September, affecting ‌mainly beef and poultry, as the bloc sought guarantees that prohibited antimicrobial substances were not used in ‌production.

Cencora to buy American Oncology Network in $2.4 billion deal

Drug distributor Cencora said on Wednesday it would acquire American Oncology Network in a deal valuing the cancer care provider at up to $2.4 billion, deepening its reach in community oncology across the United States. Cencora, which currently owns about 4% ​of AON, will acquire all of the equity interests that it does not currently own. Its shares were down more than 1%.