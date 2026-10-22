NBA-No LeBron, no problem as Lakers blow out Warriors to open season

Luka Doncic and newly acquired center ​Walker Kessler led the Los Angeles Lakers to ​a 127-105 rout of the Golden State ‌Warriors ​in their season-opener on Wednesday in their first game since LeBron James' departure.

The Lakers began the new campaign after an offseason of major change, including James' ‌exit and a sale of the franchise. James, who led the Lakers to the 2020 NBA title and became the league's all-time leading scorer while with the team, has signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Golden State's Stephen Curry scored 16 points ‌in a back-and-forth start, but the Warriors lost momentum when coach Steve Kerr opted to rest the ‌38-year-old guard late in the first quarter. Curry returned in the second quarter but was unable to break the Lakers' grip on the game and they ran away with it in the third.

Doncic, who had 28 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists, closed the first half ⁠with a ​high-arcing shot from beyond half ⁠court at the buzzer. He then exchanged words with Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg as the crowd roared. "Everybody knows when somebody starts talking, ⁠you got a different me," Doncic said.

Early in the third quarter, Doncic threw a behind-the-back pass to Kessler for a dunk, ​a play reminiscent of Lakers "Showtime" great Magic Johnson. Kessler, who scored 26 points on a perfect 12-for-12 shooting, ⁠earned high praise for his debut, with Lakers great Shaquille O'Neal telling him he was "the best big man" in the NBA.

"I'm happy for ⁠you, ​I'm proud of you. Welcome to the big man alliance," he said. "That means so much coming from you," said Kessler, who arrived from the Utah Jazz.

The hosts led by as many as 35 points in the ⁠second half, and most Warriors fans had left by the time the crowd began chanting "We want Bronny," a ⁠reference to James' 22-year-old son ⁠Bronny James, who plays for the Lakers. Coach JJ Redick sent the younger James into the game late in the fourth quarter and the crowd erupted when he hit ‌a floater in ‌the lane to put the Lakers up 127-100.