Russia fires 21 missiles at Kyiv after talks with Trump envoy, Zelenskiy says

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 13:24 IST
Russia fires 21 missiles at Kyiv after talks with Trump envoy, Zelenskiy says

Russia ​launched 21 ​ballistic missiles at ‌Kyiv in ​three waves of attacks, hitting ‌and damaging infrastructure, residential and commercial buildings and killing at least two ‌people, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said ‌on Thursday. "Almost immediately after another round of talks, Russia launched a pointed ⁠attack. ​This ⁠means there has been no real change ⁠in its attitude toward everything ​that is happening," Zelenskiy said on ⁠the Telegram app, referring to Russian President ⁠Vladimir ​Putin's meeting with US envoy Steve Witkoff.

"It is ⁠important to keep trying to ⁠find ⁠the right solutions to end this war."

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