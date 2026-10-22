Italy, Spain lift border controls brought in after Ceuta migrant rush

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 14:26 IST
Italy, Spain lift border controls brought in after Ceuta migrant rush

Italy and ​Spain have agreed ​to lift border controls ‌on ​each other's citizens, the interior ministry in Rome said on ‌Friday, ending a three-month dispute triggered by the rush of migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. Italy's right-wing ‌government first suspended its open-border arrangements with Spain ‌on July 31, saying it wanted to make sure no migrants entering Ceuta could travel on to its territory.

Madrid ⁠responded ​by taking ⁠similar action against Rome, describing the Italian measures as "unjust, contrary ⁠to European Union interests, and discriminatory to the population ​of Spain". The Italian and Spanish interior ministers spoke ⁠on the phone and agreed not to extend their ⁠suspension ​of the European Union's open-border Schengen arrangements, the Italian statement said.

"The decision, reached after a ⁠careful assessment of the situation, will be accompanied by enhanced ⁠information-sharing measures ⁠to ensure the full security of the common Schengen area," the ministry added.

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