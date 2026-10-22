Cricket-Australia's Smith available to bat on final day of 2nd South Africa test

Australia's ​Steve Smith will be ​available to bat on ‌the ​last day of the second test against South Africa at St George’s ‌Park on Thursday, officials said, after a neck issue restricted him a day earlier. Smith batted with obvious discomfort on Wednesday ‌but still top scored for Australia in their first ‌innings of 99 and reached the milestone of 11,000 career test runs.

He did not come out to bat in his regular No. 4 ⁠spot ​in the ⁠second innings, staying in the changing room and receiving treatment. Team officials said ⁠it was not a serious injury and Smith did take ​part in the warm-up on Thursday, hitting throw downs ⁠from coach Andrew McDonald.

Rain delayed the start of play on the final ⁠day ​with South Africa needing six wickets to win the test and level the three-match series. Australia will resume ⁠their second innings on 156-4, trailing by 170 runs as ⁠they seek ⁠to avoid an innings defeat.

Play was due to start 75 minutes behind schedule at 11 ‌a.m. (0900 ‌GMT).