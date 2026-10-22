UN expert urges Indonesia to reconsider involvement in Trump's Gaza board

Indonesia should reconsider its involvement in US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan because it is being shaped by Israel and the US and lacks a Palestinian ‌voice, the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories told Reuters on Thursday.

The "Board of Peace," of which Indonesia is a key troop-contributing member, was unveiled by Trump in January to address global conflicts typically handled by the United Nations. The world's largest Muslim-majority nation has also pledged troops to be ‌deployed to Gaza as part of an international stabilisation force. Francesca Albanese, a prominent human rights lawyer known for her vocal criticism of Israel, said in ‌an interview in Jakarta that Indonesia has historically supported the Palestinian cause, but joining the board was dangerous.

Indonesia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Board of Peace discussions remained on hold, reiterating its earlier position. Albanese has drawn the ire of a number of Western capitals. The US has imposed sanctions on her, and others, including her own native Italy, have called for her resignation.

"I ⁠understand (Indonesia's) good ​intentions. I still think that it's very dangerous, ⁠because it risks to normalise a very abnormal mechanism," she said. Albanese said that, legally, Israel could not have a role in determining the future of Palestinians.

Rights experts have criticised the board ⁠for not including a Palestinian representative even though it is meant to supervise the temporary governance of a Palestinian territory. The Board of Peace did not immediately respond to ​a request for comment outside US business hours.

Indonesia, which backs a two-state solution and has repeatedly condemned Israeli violence, has drawn criticism from domestic Muslim ⁠groups for agreeing to join the board, which also counts Israel as a member. President Prabowo Subianto has vowed to quit if it does not bring benefits to Palestinians, his office has previously ⁠said, adding ​that joining the board would allow Indonesia to push for cessation of violence.

Albanese said Indonesia risked compromising its close ties with Palestinians. "It's very risky to do so when the rules are set by Israel," she said. Albanese recommended Jakarta join the Hague Group of countries, which includes South Africa and Indonesia's neighbour Malaysia ⁠and seeks to uphold international law and processes, including in the International Criminal Court over Israel's actions.

Trump's Gaza plan has stalled. A 2025 ceasefire secured ⁠the release of the remaining hostages held ⁠by Hamas and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and detainees, but efforts to disarm Hamas and secure an Israeli withdrawal have faltered, while Israeli forces continue near-daily attacks in Gaza. Israel's government has denied accusations, including by a UN commission and international ‌and Israeli rights groups, ‌that it is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.